My experience in Nollywood has been sweet — Yinka Quadri

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Veteran and multi-talented Nollywood actor, Olayinka Ganiu Quadri has over the years endeared many to himself through his versatility on screen and passion for promoting the African culture through acting and production of movies.

The award-winning Yoruba actor who is also the chairman of the Odunfa Caucus in the film industry is a force to be reckoned with in the movie industry and his talent and professionalism has sustained him and placed him among A-list actors in the Yoruba movie industry since his debut in 1977.

In a chat with Potpourri, Yinka Quadri who will be celebrating his Diamond jubilee in September shared what his experience in the industry has been like.

“My years in Nollywood haven’t been so difficult afterall. Fortunately for me, I came from a rich family and acting is what I really enjoy, it is what I like, no one forced me into acting. That’s why I enjoy whatever I face. My experience has been so sweet in the past 42 years I’ve been acting.

Revealing the plans he is putting in place to mark his 60th birthday, he said:

“I plan on opening a school of performing arts called Yinka Quadri School of Arts and Theatre. I want to have a school of performing arts to train the upcoming and the so-called talented. Part of what is learnt in the university and part of what we do out here as in practical, will be all the students will learn. The program will be a diploma program and students can come directly from secondary school after graduating to apply for entry into the school and after the program, they will, of course get their certificates.

That is my plan. To start with, the school will cover the South-West region. Lagos, Kwara and Oyo States are the first target” he said.