Musa: I want to win AFCON title for ‘big boss’ Keshi

Ahmed Musa said he is dreaming of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in honour of late coach Stephen Keshi.

Keshi became the first Nigerian player to win the title as a player and a coach when he won with the Super Eagles 2013 South Africa in 2013. Keshi passed on suddenly in 2016.

Musa who was one of the players who played a pivotal role in the 2013 conquest says he is driven by his memory to try and win this year’s crown. John Obi Mikel and Kenneth Omuero are the two other players in the squad who are currently with the team in Egypt.

“It was such a happy occasion when we won in 2013 and we said as a team then that there is no bigger honour than winning something for your country. Now, it is the same for us this year after missing out over the last two editions,” Musa said.

“If we win the title, I am going to dedicate it to the late Stephen Keshi because he was like a father to me. It’s not that easy losing someone so special to you and the memories I have left of him are like a motivator,” Musa further stated.

“There are so many lessons I draw from him as a person and as a coach and that is what always keeps me going. We really miss him as players and as a country and we always pray for him. It would be an honor for us if we won this for him,” added Musa.

The other two players who were in Keshi’s 2013 squad include captain John Obi Mikel and defender Kenneth Omeruo who scored the goal that earned the Super Eagles a last 16 berth in this year’s tournament.

Musa believes that with hard work and self-belief, Nigeria can fight for the title though he reckons it will not be easy.

“We don’t fear anyone. For us is just to take a game at a time, focus as a team and give our best. There is no easy team at this AFCON and we know if we are to win, it will come as a result of very hard work,” Musa noted.