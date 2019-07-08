MultiChoice votes N60m for winner of BB Naija 2019

Another season of Big Brother Naija is here with its highly anticipated premiere which kicked off last Sunday. This season show packed full with much excitement and cash reward worth N60 million higher than the previous seasons carries quality said a management source of the MultiChoice.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said that the increase in prize from N45 million to N60 million is to encourage and motivate the housemates, saying further that the winner needs to live a good life since the show is more of investing in people. “Over the years of running this show, we have trained people and that is a lot investment benefitting Nigeria and Africa as whole”.

“This season’s grand prize is an increase from the previous edition which saw miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe walking away with N45m worth of prices because every edition is unique and that is the reality of the show. Also future editions will come with its uniqueness”.

Stating the breakdown of the prizes for this year’s winner, Ugbe said that it includes a N30m cash prize, a top range of SUV from Innoson Motor, with a trip to Dubai for two packaged by Travel-Beta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost, a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munchi it, and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. “There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja”.

Continuing he said: “Each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year is no different. Apart from the new and improved grand prize, there is another major development for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija which is the return of the House to Nigeria. While the location of the house has not been revealed, perhaps for security reasons, fans of the show have nonetheless been excited since the announcement was made earlier this year.

On voting process, Ugbe said that MultiChoice has an internationally-recognised and independent auditing firm that handle the process; because the competition can be highly emotionally-charged especially given the prizes concerned and so to ensure that all votes are correctly counted, we have put systems that are verified by independent auditors.

“We are also conscious of security as we partner security companies during the period this show would run.

He said that the 24 hour show which will run for three months will no doubt be live on Dstv channel 198 and Gotv 29 and available on all DStv packages. “We don’t allow challenges in the industry or business climate to weigh us down; challenges of electricity. MultiChoice has prepared adequately for the supply of electricity throughout the duration of the programme which is getting more exciting.

This will be the second time the popular reality show will hold in the country. The first edition was in Ikeja GRA, Lagos in 2006. That edition featured Katung, Francisca, Ify, Sandy. Frank, Joseph and Helen. It also had Ebuka, who has been the anchor for the last two seasons, Gideon, Maureen, Joan, Chnedu, Yinka, and Ichemeta.

But after a ten-year hiatus, the second edition tagged See GoBBe held in South Africa in 2017 and featured an all-Nigerian house-mate such as Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Soma, Gifty, Uriel, Debbie-Rise, and Kemen. Others are Bassey, Bally, Miyonse, Marvis, and Thin Tall Tony.

During the Double Wahala edition, as the 2018 season was tagged, there were numerous calls for the return of the reality show to the country. Viewers took to social media to state their displeasure about a Nigerian show holding in a foreign country thereby enriching them. Even the Nigerian government weighed.

The show while focus primarily on entertainment has a multiplier effect that resonates across industries and value chains with significant impact on the nation’s GDP which is currently worth $397,472 billion.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice will in the next two months graduate the first set of its Talent academy. The 20 students were drawn from Nigeria and Ghana. Similar programme is held in East and South Africa. The launch of the Academy expected to provide Africa’s next generation of film and television storytellers with a 12-month training programme attracted commendation as it will assist to enrich content for TV viewers.

Ugbe said during the launch of the programme 10 months ago that, “The film and television industry is the pioneer of creative industries in Africa and is particularly relevant as a tool for shaping the African narrative. We have been telling authentic and well-produced stories that only Africans themselves can tell. Nevertheless, there is a lot of raw talent that need to be nurtured and polished. The Academy will give such talent the opportunity to hone their skills, thereby increasing the pool of world-class talent within the industry. It’s also about teaching the selected candidates the business of film and television”.

During a visit to the academy, the students expressed delight on the exposure they have received from the training.