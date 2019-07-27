Multi-million projects to northern states meant to promote unity, NNPC explains

By Davies Iheamnachor

The President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Ltd. (BPL) Mr. Jack-Rich Tein, Jr., has explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/BPL Joint Venture delivered projects to communities in the Northern part of the country in the interest of the unity of the country.

BPL last week commissioned multi-million naira Water and Road Projects executed under the NNPC/Belemaoil JV in Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe and Sokoto, as part of its efforts to bring succour to the people of Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

This was disclosed yesterday in Port Harcourt in a statement by the Manager External Relations, Samuel Abel-Jumbo.

Tein said the projects were means of promoting oneness and unity in Nigeria and to better the lots of the people and give them a better lease of life.

He said: “This gathering here today is as a result of our desire to share fellowship, to share oneness. Nigeria is one indivisible country that is centred on love irrespective of the political insinuations, affiliations and we must as a matter of fact build bridges that unite us.

“We are here to demonstrate oneness, we are here to demonstrate love. You, here in the north and myself from the Niger Delta, are one. Every country, the U.S., UK, Europe, they all have their challenges but when you have a challenge what you do with that challenge draws you to solution.

“When my friend, Umar Kumo (PA on Special Duties to SGF) mentioned this project to me, he said, ‘my community travels about 10-12 kilometres in search of water and I promised them that because NNPC loves community development, I will initiate the project and see how we can embark on them. We are happy that this project is successful.”

He, however, thanked the NNPC and President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the project and for granting the company the operating license of the OML-55, which has given the company opportunity to better the lots of many across the country.

In his speech, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, represented by Mrs. Tolulope Derin-Adefuwa, called on the people to make good use of the projects. He said NNPC embarks on community development projects through its partnerships for grassroots development.

Vanguard