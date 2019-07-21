MTI boss Fakuade raises hope on institute’s programs accreditation by NBTE

Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI) is working hard towards revalidation of accreditation of its programs that was suspended in 2013.

“We are working closely with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to achieve this purpose and before the end of the second quarter of the year, we hope to have attained that level and engage the body in discussion towards the accreditation of all of its programs”, Mr Olabode Fakuade, Director/Chief Executive, said at the 25th matriculation of the institution held recently at the campus located in Onitsha.

250 students took matriculation oath at the occasion.

According to Fakuade, MTI was established over three decades ago to fill the technological gap in our nation, thereby reducing our dependence on engaging foreign experts to manage our industrial sector.

“It is evident, from the growing rate of unemployment and the resulting effect on the overall economy of Nigeria, that technical skill empowerment plays a pivotal role to ensure that young Nigerians are well trained and given adequate skill to run the machinery of our nation’s economy”, he said..

“MTI avails various calibers of Nigerians the opportunity to acquire technical education that provides for necessary skills for gainful employment, self employment and job creation”.

Listing the mandate of the institute to include blending of science and technology in the development of skilled technical and middle level manpower to develop specialized professional technical experts, the Chief Executive said MTI is strategically positioned to deliver skills in Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, Industrial Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Systems Engineering, Steel Fabrication and Welding Engineering, Heavy Mobile Equipment Maintenance Engineering and Industrial Metallurgy and Foundry Engineering

Fakuade noted that since the inception of the Buhari administration four years ago, the institute has witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development as about 600meters of deep concrete drains has been constructed to link the tunnel adjoining Onitsha-Owerri Expressway to channel erosion water, training equipment/ facilities upgraded and students hostels witnessing total rehabilitation.

“In addition, the institute is taking advantage of solar power system as an alternative source of energy supply both to our workshops to boost training activities as well as the offices for efficient service delivery. A number of members of staff have undergone capacity building programs to improve their efficiency at workplace. Many more will still partake in future training programs”, the Director said.

“Furthermore, the network of roads in the institute which were hitherto washed off by erosion is currently undergoing quality rehabilitation and this is giving a face-lift to the institute.

“With all these, we are confident that with more funding and government support, MTIis on its path to greater heights”.

Vanguard