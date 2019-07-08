Msgr Osigweh; healing ministry founder joins the ‘Saint triumphant’

By Chris Onuoha’

The body of the late Very Rev Msgr Sylvester Osigweh was committed to the mother earth on Friday July 5th, 2019, at Abeokuta dioceses’ Bishop court, Ogun State, while the soul has gone to be with the Lord.

He was the founder of the Jesus is Love and Power, Catholic Healing Ministry’ and falls under the “Holy Ghost Fathers’ category. Monsignor Osigweh was visited by the ‘Blessed Mary’ sometime ago in apparition mode, and that holy visit strengthened his healing gift and repositioned the healing ministry.

The late Msgr Osigweh who could have celebrated his 80th birthday on July 17, 2019, as usual with fanfare, threw most of his faithful into mourning as they could not be with their spiritual mentor popularly called, ‘Man of the People’ again. While many laments the loss of a man described as bundle of God’s grace, through which blessings and healing flows, few others who understood the significance of his passing on, says it is a right time for him to rest after hard work and well spent spiritual life on earth.

The Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo in his words of eulogy said, “From the time I knew him, our relationship became a father and son affair. Yes, I am bishop, he respects me despite the age difference between us. For the past 5 years now that I have remained as a bishop in Abeokuta, our relationship has been cordial. I will greatly miss his fatherly succor and his devotion to our call. The entire diocese will greatly miss him.

He also disclosed; “For the Healing Ministry which he was the founder, it will continue as a legacy he left behind. The ministry belongs to the church and it will function without obstruction from the mission or the diocese. Monsignor Osigweh did not take Jesus away from the Ministry. He left everything behind and it will continue to function as he left it, because the ministry belongs to Christ. I want the faithful to emulate Osigweh and all that he did for them here in Ifo and beyond. For over 2 decades he stayed here, he was a man of faith, courage and honour. He loves Jesus and usually expresses his faith through taking people to Jesus. That’s what I want people to emulate from him.

The burial processing from the laying in state at his last parish, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ifo to the last journey at Abeokuta was a beehive of faithful that include Reverend Fathers and Sisters he had impacted greatly.

Most on the roll include Reverend Father Ifeanyi who came from Canada, stayed with him at his sick bed till death, Rev Sister Ogonna Iwu from United States, Sister Ngozi Njoku, Sister Theresa Ugo, Sister Theresa Nwokorie, Sister Jessica Nwohiri, Sister Happiness Uwoma and others, all from Ibeafor Umunumo in Ehime-Mbano his home town. Not left out is Msgr Jerry Ofoegbu, St. Charles Catholic Parish, Ibenkwo-Umunumo, Ehime Mbano who led other priests that include Rev Fr Charles Ogbonna, Rev Fr Emmanuel and other parishioners from his town to Abeokuta, Ogun State to pay their last respect to a worthy son.

For the Sisters especially, it was a great loss missing a spiritual mentor, benefactor and one seen as a rallying point in time of need. For each, “words cannot express the great loss, but we are happy that Monsignor died a peaceful death without struggle,” chorused the Sisters.

The clerics and nuns pledged to continue to keep his legacy of good works, prayers and service to humanity while he was gone.

For the chairman of the “Jesus is Love and Power, Catholic Healing Ministry, Ifo, Chief Anthony Akaegbusi, it is a mixture of joy and pain. “I have lost a hero and great healer after Jesus. He is a saint in the making. Osigweh founded the healing ministry as a command and gift from God. God gave him the gift having observed his total commitment to the service of God and humanity. He suffered as a person. He single handedly conducted the healing ministry and consultation services.

He never shows tiredness even when he was tired. He can skip food a whole day while attending to numerous crowds that seeks his attention. This was the life he lived. If an ordinary person should work like that, he won’t get up to 50 years. He was called “Man of the People” because of his absolute commitment to humanity. He was a great man that suffered. Most people you see here today came because of how he impacted their life through prayers and listening ear. He usually carry the emotional burden of people and sooths you with prayers.

My acquaintance with him started from St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Ikorodu over 3 decades ago when my wife had child bearing challenge. When I told him about my problems, he smiled and said, ‘do not worry, for God has taken care of it’. After receiving prayers and blessings from him, my wife conceived in the very month I had an encountered with him.

With that singular surprise miracle, I automatically became a member of the “Healing Ministry”. He cautiously saw my eagerness to serve the Lord and made me the healing ministry chairman. For over 30 years till his death, I never missed the healing mass because I purported in my heart to be devoted to show appreciation for what God did in my life through him.

Also, talking about the healing pattern practiced by the ministry, I can categorically tell you that it is an order from God. There is nothing secret about his method of healing. He uses blessed oil, catholic sacramental and prayers to heal people.

There’s no herbal practice here. For us in the ministry, the power and efficacy of the healing that we carry out is only blessings from the Monsignor Osigweh. He can’t tell you to buy any object for prayers. He does not also order you to pray certain bible verse to get healed. He only blesses you and afterwards, directs you to the treatment section if your case is physical. Besides that, he only blesses people and nothing more.

He was full of life and grace and did not know when death beckons. At his sick bed, he receives people, bless them and still do consultation at ease. With the grace of God upon him, he exercises the will of God without fear or favour. At some point, he can keep you off his sight when you have done something wrong.

For the continuity of the ministry, nothing will stop it. He has laid a strong legacy which we have promised to keep. The ministry will go on.

The crowd at both St Marys Catholic church Ifo parish and SS Peter & Paul Cathedral Abeokuta could well imagined as catholic faithful, and non communicants whom he had impacted sigh and wail uncontrollably having lost a pillar of refuge in times of trouble.

A man sobbed and commented, “Msgr Osigweh do not discriminate. He receives everyone in his office including Moslems and other religion during consultation. He treats people free of charge and can give you money to buy food as a patient in his clinic. His goodness was beyond philanthropy. I will greatly miss him.” The story continued as many openly cried out and prayed that his sainthood will be quick to announce.