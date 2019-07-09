Breaking News
Msc Risk Management Opportunities at Glasgow Caledonia University for September 2019

Applications are  still open for  MSc Risk Management programme for the September 2019 Start  at Glasgow Caledonian University . The programme gives prospective students an opportunity for a specialist degree that will give them an edge for  jobs in any sector.

The MSc Risk Management at Glasgow Caledonian University is  industry focused with accreditations from IRM (Institute of Risk Management) and CII (Chartered Insurance Institute). The programme features industry sponsored modules and alot of opportunities to attend professional body conferences (fully paid for by the prof bodies) – we had one in London and one in Monaco last year for example.

Main employers of Risk Management graduates are the big banks and accountancy firms – who all have large risk consultancy arms. However  graduates form this programme work in logistics, oil and gas, manufacturing, consultancy, pharmaceuticals, public sector, health, construction, engineering and everywhere basically!!

The University offers flexible 8 installments tuition payment plans and accepts WAEC and NECO English for Postgraduate students in place of the IELTS.

We are  located in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and boasts of campus for over 20,000 students, 1,600 Staff from 100 Nationalities. We are ranked in the world’s top 150 universities in the Times Higher Education’s 200 under 50 leagues (2017).

The University offers high-quality teaching, innovative facilities and specialist areas of study in Business, Engineering, Computing, Health and Life Sciences, Media etc. With campuses in Glasgow, London and New York, Glasgow Caledonian University also accepts applicants directly to year 1 equivalent international foundation programme with average 5 Credits in WAEC, NECO or IGCSE. Click the image for more information

