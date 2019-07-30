Morocco’s king pardons 4,764 detainees arrested over anti-government protest

Moroccan King Mohammed VI has pardoned 4,764 detainees, including some arrested over anti-government protests in 2016, in a move to mark his 20 years on the throne.

The decree, which was published late Monday by state news agency MAP, said the amnesty also extends to detainees suffering from serious illnesses, those with disabilities and others sentenced in terrorism-related cases who had completed a “reconciliation programme”.

In 2016, a wave of street protests erupted in the northern province of al-Hoceima against unemployment and alleged government corruption.

The protests followed the death of a fish vendor who was crushed by a waste disposal truck while trying to prevent the destruction of his fish, which were confiscated by police.

The protests were some of the largest seen in Morocco since 2011.

They were led by the so-called al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or the Popular Movement.

In a speech to mark the royal anniversary, the king also suggested a cabinet reshuffle “to inject new blood” into the government by including “people with a different mentality who can raise performance levels”.

He also said that a new committee would be formed to oversee the implementation of a series of reforms in several sectors including education, health, agriculture and taxes.

In 2011, demonstrations inspired by the uprisings across Arab countries led to constitutional changes giving wider powers to the elected parliament.

Vanguard