Mofoye commends Okowa over commissioning of roads in riverine communities

By Gab Ejuwa

Former Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for Udu Constituency, Delta State, Mr  Saturday Mofoye has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the commissioning of Obotobo 1- Obotobo 11- Sokebolou – Youkiri Road project and Okerenkoko township roads in Burutu and Warri southwest council areas of the state respectively.

Mofoye in a chat with journalists at Asaba, yesterday said, residents of riverside communities have been grumbling over lack of government presence and infrastructural development but Okowa has done well by moving road development to the riverine areas of the state.

Mofoye immediate past Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Youth Mobilisation and Community Development said the most important part of growths in the state was the construction of roads in the riverine areas because it was generally assumed before now that road construction in those areas was too expensive.

Describing the road infrastructure as a welcome development, Mofoye said the riverine communities have not had it so good despite their huge contribution to the nation’s economy.

