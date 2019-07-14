Breaking News
Translate

MiYetti Allah condemns killing of daughter of Afenifere leader

On 3:43 pmIn Newsby

MiYetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned and distanced itself from the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

From Middle: The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) flanked by the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, and other members of the association at a press briefing on the position of the association to stem farmers-herdsmen clashes in Abuja on Sunday.

COZA: CAN condemns in totality any case of rape(Opens in a new browser tab)

A statement issued by Mr Baba Ngelzarma, the National Secretary of the association on Saturday, in Abuja, said MACBAN commiserated with Fasoranti on the death of his daughter.

He said the deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as armed robbers.

Ngelzarma said “the association expresses our sincere heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased”.

He added that the association was shocked on how a section of the media in collaboration with elements in the country is using the opportunity to fuel crisis in Nigeria.

He regretted that these elements continue a negative profiling of Fulanis for their total annihilation by jumping into a mischievous conclusion that she was killed by herdsmen.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage patterns that have been employed and deployed against our people by the section of the media.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time,’’ the scribe said. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.