Minority leadership tussle: PDP suspends Elumelu, Ikpeazu, Oke, others

…Refers matter to disciplinary committee

We’re shocked by our suspension —Elumelu, Oke

By Dirisu Yakubu and Levinus Nwabughiogu

Following the controversy over the twist in its preference of the minority leadership of the House of Representatives, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, announced the suspension of Honourables Ndudi Elumelu, Wole Oke and five others for a period of one month.

The decision was taken after the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party met and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the role allegedly played by the aforementioned lawmakers.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, after the meeting, party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “The party noted the roles played by the under-listed members which resulted in the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reading another list for Minority Leadership of the House other than the list submitted to him by our party, the PDP.

“The members are; Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

“After preliminary examination by the NWC, it was evident that the roles played by the above mentioned members, bordered on indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience of party directives contrary to Section 58 (1)(b)(c)(f)(h) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which provides that:

“Subject to the provision of this Constitution, the Party shall have power to discipline any member who says or does anything likely to bring the party into disrepute, hatred or contempt; disobeys or neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party or any organ or officer of the party; engages in anti-party activities; or engages in any conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party”.

“Consequent upon this, the above mentioned members of our party are hereby suspended for one month and this matter is hereby referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of our party, in keeping with Section 57(3) of the PDP Constitution.”

The party had in a letter addressed to the speaker, settled for Hon. Kingsley Chinda as its choice of House Minority Leader, only for the Speaker to read another letter announcing Elumelu instead; a development that brought a mild chaos in the green chamber.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and another member of the House, Wole Oke have expressed shock over their suspension by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as unfortunate.

Reacting to his suspension, Elumelu said he was surprised to hear that the party suspended him without waiting to hear from him before taking a decision.

He said: “I am surprised and shocked, that the National Working Committee of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) can sit and take a decision without giving room for fair hearing.

“I lost an aunty and left Abuja immediately after plenary in the House of Representatives on Thursday and travelled to Delta state.”