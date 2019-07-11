Minority leadership controversy: PDP inaugurates 10-man c’ttee

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday inaugurated a 10-man committee to investigate the role allegedly played by some of its lawmakers in the emergence of the minority leaders of the House of Representatives.

The committee, which is to be chaired by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, was charged by the leadership of the party to unravel the circumstances that led to the rejection of Kingsley Chinda, the PDP’s choice as Minority Leader, by some lawmakers elected on the platform of the party for Ndudi Elumelu.

Inaugurating the committee, PDP National Vice Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said what happened at the House would be resolved, adding that members of the committee had what it takes to advise the PDP at the end of the exercise.

He said: “What we are doing is a display of internal democracy. This is the advantage PDP has over other political parties in Nigeria. This is what brought us to the level we are, respect for internal democracy.

“We solve issues by dialogue, by discussions, by looking at the two sides of the coin. This you will never find in other political parties in Nigeria.”

On his part, chairman of the committee, Adolphus Wabara, promised on behalf of his colleagues, to turn up the report in line with the terms of reference.

He said: “I promise, on behalf of my colleagues in the committee, that we will perform our duties in accordance with the terms of reference diligently, in such a manner that our members at the National Assembly will, by the special grace of God, remain intact and loyal to this party.”

“We will look into all the areas as we have men and women of proven integrity. The National Assembly is where politics starts and ends. So, we will go in there and unearth what happened and even before three weeks, get back to the party.’’

Also read:

The terms of reference of the committee include: “To investigate and find out why some of our members and senators-elect then, failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election.

“Investigate and find out whether there was any involvement of the ruling party in the decision taken by the members involved.

“Where there are established reasons for taking the action by the members, the individual members should be identified so that the party creates a mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with Honourable members.

“Find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances.”

Other members of the committee are Professor Wale Oladipo (Secretary), Senator Ben Obi, Hon. Yunana Iliya, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, and Hon. Austin Opara.

Others are Senator Stella Omu, Rt. Hon. Magreth Icheen, Hon. Hassan Hyat and Senator Abdul Ningi.

Vanguard