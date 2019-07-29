Ministers: APC chieftain expresses confidence in Fashola, Mamora

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Jide Oni, has described the ministerial nomination of former Lagos State Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, as well deserved.

Oni, who made the remark in a statement, at the weekend, expressed confidence that the duo, who were picked from Lagos State would be an asset to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

While commending President for his wise choice, Oni, APC leader in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, of the state, said Lagos residents were pleased with nomination of the duo and would give them all support to succeed in their assigned jobs.

According to him, Fashola and Mamora, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, would definitely, perform creditably well in the cabinet in the quest to deliver the vision and missions of the current administration at the centre, as well as trickling it down to the benefit of the state.

Recall, President Buhari last Tuesday released a 43-man list of ministerial nominees, including the duo from Lagos and sent to Senate for screening.

According to Oni, “there could be no other better choices than That of Fashola and Mamora from Lagos. It’s a welcome development.

“The duo are blessed with wealth of experience with great pedigree and capacity to add value to Buhari’s administration.

“We consider this as a blessing to the people of Lagos State, because it indicates.”

