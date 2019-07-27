Ministerial Screening: Keyamo recommends regional Supreme Court

By Henry Umoru

A Ministerial Nominee, Festus Keyamo, SAN has said that if the Supreme Court must function effectively and efficiently, there was the urgent need for it to be unbundled, just as he said that its case diary has been filled till 2022.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate for Screening as a Minister, Keyamo from Delta State who was the Director, Strategic Communications, All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that the nation’s justice system has been beset by so many factors, adding that Apex Court has been congested with frivolous and scandalous cases.

The ministerial nominee also told the Senators that the 1999 Constitution as amended is replete with mistakes

Keyamo during the session advocated for the establishment of a Supreme Court in each of the six geo- political zones of the country that would handle civil cases, while the Supreme Court in Abuja will only need to deal with constitutional interpretation and political cases.

“I will make holistic unbundling of the Supreme Court, we must restructure it,” he said.

Keyamo who is also a board member of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC also called on the federal government to unbundle the prisons as well as the courts, even as he called on state governments to carry out a holistic amendment of existing criminal laws in their respective states

Keyamo who was asked what he would do differently if he becomes the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, he said, “ If I am AGF, I have the idea I call the 3 Ds that will be at the heart of judicial reforms: de-congestion of Supreme Court, de-congestion of Prisons and de-congestion of case lists in courts.

“Nigerian Supreme Court is the busiest in the world. My first task will be to unbundle the Supreme Court. It’s not acceptable. Some of the cases that go there are frivolous.

