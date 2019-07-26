Government Must Unbundle the Supreme Court, Keyamo

Says Apex Court decongested with Frivolous, Scandalous Cases

Recommends a Supreme Court for Each Geo- political Zone of the Country

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- A Ministerial Nominee, Festus Keyamo, SAN has said that if the Supreme Court must function effectively and efficiently, there was the urgent need for it to be Unbundled.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate for Screening as a Minister, Keyamo from Delta State who was the Director, Strategic Communications, All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Counci, said that the nation’s justice system has been beset by so many factors, adding that Apex Court has been decongested with frivolous and scandalous cases.

Keyamo has advocated for the establishment of a Supreme Court in each of the six geo- political zones of the country that would handle civil cases, while Supreme court in Abuja will only need to deal with constitutional interpretation, adding, ” I will make holistic unbundling of the Supreme Court, we must restructure it. ”

Vanguard