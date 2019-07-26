Ministerial nominations: Fashola, Mamora, well deserved- APC stalwart

Hails Buhari, Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Otunba Jide Oni, has described the ministerial nomination of former Lagos State Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, as well deserved.

Oni, who made the remark in a statement, yesterday, expressed confidence that the duo, who were picked from Lagos State would be an asset to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

While commending President for his wise choice, Oni, APC leader in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, of the state, said Lagos residents were pleased with nomination of the duo and would give them all support to succeed in their assigned jobs.

According to him, Fashola and Mamora, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, would definitely, perform creditably well in the cabinet in the quest to deliver the vision and missions of the current administration at the centre, as well as trickling it down to the benefit of the state.

Recall, President Buhari had on Tuesday released a 43-man list of ministerial nominees, including the duo from Lagos and sent to Senate for screening.

In a swift action, the Senate on the following day, Wednesday began the screening of the nominees.

According to Oni, “There could be no other better choices than That of Fashola and Mamora from Lagos. It’s a welcome development.

“The duo are blessed with wealth of experience with great pedigree and capacity to add value to Buhari’s administration.

“We consider this as a blessing to the people of Lagos State, because it indicates

President Buhari’s recognition of the state as occupying special position with the number.

”What this means is that we now have two ministers representing the interest of Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.Its a win-win for Lagos. This is heartwarming and a very good development. We never had it this good for Lagos.”

Oni, therefore, urged Fashola and Mamora to prove their mettle by delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians and justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and APC leadership.

Also, commenting on the list of commissioner- designates sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening, Oni, equally, commended the quality of nominees, saying, Sanwo–Olu has chosen men and women of integrity and capacity to deliver.

“There is no doubt, these people will add value to governance in Lagos and beyond,” he said.

Oni, while also congratulating the National leader of APC and former Governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for being influential in the choice of nominees from the state and others, hailed him for his qualitative, visionary leadership role and mentorship of party men and women to greater heights. “History will remember Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for deepening democratic principle in the country, as well as sincere developmental strides in the South West and even Nigeria at large,” the APC leader stated.