Ministerial nomination: APC pressure group decry exclusion of members 

By Femi Bolaji , Jalingo

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Forum of Aspirants have expressed disappointment over the non inclusion of her members on the ministerial list released by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group which constitutes members of APC who contested and lost in the 2018 primary elections, urged the President to include her members in the next batch of appointments.

A member of the forum and spokesman of the Kogi state chapter of the group, Ben Adaji, who contested APC ticket for Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency in 2018, made the submission Friday, while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo.

He said, “most of us who felt cheated during the primary election had opted to leave the party, but the president persuaded us to stay back and work for the success of the party which we all did.

“It is very disappointing that the ministerial list is out and none of our members is on the list.

“We consider this an oversight and call on the president to consider our members who have worked so faithfully and have contributed enormously towards the success of this party, in his subsequent appointments.”