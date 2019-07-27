Buhari’s ministerial list discriminating, PLWD lament

…urge inclusion, thank Gbajabimila for appointing one of them

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Persons Living with Disabilities, PLWD, have expressed disappointment in the ministerial list of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that it completely discriminated and excluded them in the nominations.

Briefing Journalists in Abuja on Friday, the PLWD under the umbrella of Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, CCDs said there were shocked that the president could ignore the provisions of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 which included them in the public service in the ministerial nominations.

The Executive Director of CCBs, Mr. David Anyele who thanked the President for signing the Bill into law last year however said that their members felt used and dumped.

He said that most their members were used during the presidential campaign for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC but had been abandoned upon the formation of government, especially in the ministerial appointments.

Anyele demanded the appointment of at least 3 PLWDs in the government.

He said: “Dissatisfied that just this week, President Buhari sent a list of 43 Ministerial nominees without a single person with disability making the list. A total disregard to the provision in part 6, section 29 of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily send at least three additional competent names of persons with disabilities as Ministerial nominees to enable them join other nominees for screening at the Senate.

“We demand that President Muhammadu Buhari implement part 7, section 31 of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 without further delay through establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

“We are going to hold the government responsible to all infractions in the Disability Act. We are going to monitor it. This is the first time we are making such demand, asking the government to obey the Act.

“We want the president to nominate 3 people. Within 15 minutes, I will send the list of 3 persons to help him fulfil his next level agenda. We are ready. We have the list.

“If the persons were appointed members of his campaign team and at the time of appointment, their names will not appear, it is like use and dump.” While thanking the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for appointing one of them as an aide, Anyele also pleaded with the Senate President and his deputy to follow suit.

“We also call on the leadership of the 9th session of the National Assembly (President and Deputy Senate President as well as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives) to appoint persons with disabilities as aides in other to fill the 5% employment reservation for persons with disabilities in the National Assembly.

“Not an appointment for the decoration of office. We expect that competent persons with disability will be appointed. The Office should make reasonable accommodation for persons with disability”, he said.