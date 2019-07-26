Ministerial List: Senate to confirm 43 nominees Tuesday

Screens Fashola, Aregbesola, Saraki, 6 others Monday

*** 31 Nomineees Screened So Far

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate will on Tuesday round off the Screening Exercise of Ministerial Nominees forwarded to it on Tuesday, as all the Nominees will be confirmed same day, for onward presentation to President Muhammmadu Buhari to at the end of the day, assign portfolios to them.

The ensure that the Senate rounds off the Screening Exercise, the lawmakers will on Monday screen the Immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Gbemisola Saraki from Kwara State.

Speaking yesterday after the screening exercise which entered the third day, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan disclosed that also to be screened on Monday are Goddy Jedy- Agba from Cross River; Engr. Suleiman Adamu from Jigawa; Clement Agba from Edo State; Ambassador Maryam Katagum from Bauchi State; Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud from Kaduna State and Geoffrey Onyeama from Enugu State.

Lawan also disclosed that on Tuesday, the Senate will Screen the last three and they are former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Lai Mohammed from Kwara State; Sabo Nanono from Kano State and Engr. Saleh Mamman from Taraba State.

Meanwhile, seven nominees were screened yesterday and they were Abubakar Malami from Kebbi State; Senator Hadi Sirika from Katsina; Dr. Osagie Ehanire from Edo State; Pauline Tallen from Plateau; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi from Sokoto State; Festus Keyamo from Delta State; and Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami from Gombe State.

With yesterday’s exercise which came to an end at 8.15 pm, the number of Nominees so screened are thirty- one.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday released the long-awaited list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

Recall that at the end of the Screening which came to an end at exactly 6.10pm the first day, Wednesday, ten Nominees were screened, just as it adjourned sitting till today at 6.15pm.

They were Uchechukwu Ogah, Abia State; Godswill Akpabio, Akwa Ibom State; George Akume, Benue State; Rotimi Amaechi, Rivers State; Ogbonnaya Onu, Ebonyi State; Olorunnibe Adeleke Mamora, Lagos State; Emeka Nwajuaba, Imo State; Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, Ogun; Adamu Adamu, Bauchi and Sharon Ikeazor, Anambra State.

Those screened on Thursday were the Chairman, Committee on Petroleum( Upstream) in the 8th Senate, Senator Tayo Alasoadura from Ondo State who was accompanied by his Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the screening; Formet Deputy governor of Yobe State, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu from Yobe State; Mustapha Baba Shehuri from Borno State; Maj.General Bashir Salihi Magashi from Kano State; Ambassador Zubairu Dada from Niger and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Martin Sylva.

Also screened were Ramatu Tijani Aliyu from Kogi State; Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo from Ekiti State; Mohammed Abdullahi from Nasarawa State; Sunday Akin from Oyo; Senator Chris Ngige from Plateau State; Sa’adiya Umar Farouk from Zamfara State and Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed from Kaduna State.

