Ministerial list: Nigerians with disabilities decry exclusion from Buhari’s potential cabinet

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerians living with physical disabilities have decried their exclusion from the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening and confirmation.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, Mr. David Anyaele, reminded that the purpose of President Buhari’s signing of the National Disability Act before was for the full integration of persons with disabilities into governance and society.

Against that background, he called on President Buhari to forward to the Senate at least three additional competent names of persons with disabilities as Ministerial nominees to enable them join other nominees for screening at the Senate.

He said, “We are dissatisfied that just this week, President Buhari sent a list of 43 Ministerial nominee without a single person with disability making the list. A total disregard to the provision in part 6, section 29 of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act. “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily send at least three additional competent names of persons with disabilities as Ministerial nominees to enable them join other nominees for screening at the Senate.”

Vanguard