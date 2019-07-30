Ministerial list: expect more female appointments- NCWD assures women

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA- The National Centre for Women Development, NCWD has assured more female representations in the government of President of Mohammadu Buhari.

The NCWD in a statement in Abuja today commended President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting seven women among his nominees for ministerial appointment.

The NCWD Director-General, Mary Ekpere-Eta urged women not to despair over observations that female nominations represent about 16 per cent of the Federal Executive Council, as there are other high ranking positions in government through which the President can bring in more qualified women into government.

“I join other stakeholders in the push for women empowerment to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating women for positions in his cabinet. I congratulate our sisters who are nominees and state my confidence they will perform creditably in whichever ministry they are posted,” Ekpere-Eta said.

“Mr President announced his support for 35 percent representation for women when the office of the First Lady, the NCWD and other critical stakeholders hosted the national female aspirants’ summit last year and he has commenced with keeping his words by appointing seven outstanding women as members of his cabinet,” she said.

She described their appointment, as the first step to President Buhari, fulfilling his promise to see to 35 percent representation for women in government, as contained in the National Gender Policy.