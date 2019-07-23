Ministerial list: Behold Buhari’s ‘real men’ unveiled

Victor Ogunyinka

On July 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that he “would no longer appoint those he didn’t know personally to his cabinet.”

Buhari made this statement in retrospect of his first four years in office, which he admitted that he made some mistakes and could do better in the next four years.

After waiting for about 55 days, Nigerians were greeted with the news of the ministerial list finally making it to the National Assembly Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the confirmation by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The 43-man list was not without some surprise omissions and inclusions and Nigerians have been x-raying who should be where and who should not have been anywhere near too.

But interestingly, unlike the first term when Nigerians waited for about six months before getting a list, this came a little earlier but not without criticism as some thinks Buhari should have factored out who would make the list ahead of the May 29 Inauguration Day.

In November 2016, there was a twist; first of many bold statements made by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on the knowledge of her husband, the president, on how well he knew the members of his cabinets.

Aisha Buhari, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said: “Whether he knows or he doesn’t know, those who voted for him know. There is nothing I will tell him. He can see. Among all the people he selected, if he is asked among 50 people, he doesn’t know 45. I don’t know them despite staying with him for 25 years.”

She went ahead to say that “This worries us a lot now because they believe they are the ones who suffered but are nowhere today. Those who didn’t do anything who don’t even have voters’ card are the ones in position, doing everything. What I am afraid for them is the rebellion of 15 million people.”

With President Buhari affirming that he would not appoint strangers, then it is safe to say the 43-man list submitted to the Senate are those the President knows on a first-name basis, to say the least.

Whatsoever relationship the president has with those that couldn’t make the second coming cannot be ascertained, some have argued that they didn’t perform enough and don’t deserve a second term in the ‘Next Level’ government.

But the questions some may not get answers to is whether proximity and not performance is the major criteria used in selecting this new team.

While we are it, some of those that were dropped include; former Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, who was former Chief Medical Director at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; his sports counterpart, Solomon Dalung, who was quoted to have said that “nobody can stop his reappointment”; Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh, and Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, who was a former Chief of Army Staff between 2008 and 2010, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) era.

See full list:

Full list of Ministerial Nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari

Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia

Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa

Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom

Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra

Sharon Ipeazu – Anambra

Adamu Adamu – Bauchi

Maryam Katagum – Bauchi

Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa

George Akume – Benue

Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno

Godie Jerry Agba – Cross River

Festus Keyamo – Delta

Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi

Osagie Ehinare – Edo

Clement Agba – Edo

Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti

Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu

Ali Pantami – Gombe .

Emeka Nwajuba – IMO

Sulaiman Adamu – Jigawa

Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna

Hadi Sirika – Katsina

Abubakar Malami – Kebbi

Sabo Nanono – Kano

Maj Gen Bashir Saleh – Kano

Ramatu Tijani – Kogi

Lai Mohammed – Kwara

Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara

Olorunnibe Mamora – Lagos

Babatunde Fashola – Lagos

Subairu Dada – Niger

Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun

Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo

Rauf Aregbesola – Osun

Sunday Dare – Oyo

Paulen Tallen – Plateau

Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers

Mohammed Maigeri Dengaji – Sokoto

Saleh Momoh – Taraba

Abubakar D Aliyu – Yobe

Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara

Mohammed Mohammed- Kaduna

Mohammed Abdullahi- Nasarawa

Some of the newcomers are Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) and Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos), Sadiya Farouk (Zamfara). #MinistrialList — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 23, 2019

Now that we have the president’s men on board, it is expected that we have those that can deliver the Buhari’s message just the way he expected and it might just be the beginning of that ‘Next Level’ change.

Vanguard