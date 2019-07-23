Ministerial list: Behold Buhari’s ‘real men’ unveiled

Victor Ogunyinka
On July 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that he “would no longer appoint those he didn’t know personally to his cabinet.”
Buhari made this statement in retrospect of his first four years in office, which he admitted that he made some mistakes and could do better in the next four years.
After waiting for about 55 days, Nigerians were greeted with the news of the ministerial list finally making it to the National Assembly Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the confirmation by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.
The 43-man list was not without some surprise omissions and inclusions and Nigerians have been x-raying who should be where and who should not have been anywhere near too.
But interestingly, unlike the first term when Nigerians waited for about six months before getting a list, this came a little earlier but not without criticism as some thinks Buhari should have factored out who would make the list ahead of the May 29 Inauguration Day.
In November 2016, there was a twist; first of many bold statements made by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on the knowledge of her husband, the president, on how well he knew the members of his cabinets.
Aisha Buhari, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said: “Whether he knows or he doesn’t know, those who voted for him know. There is nothing I will tell him. He can see. Among all the people he selected, if he is asked among 50 people, he doesn’t know 45. I don’t know them despite staying with him for 25 years.”
She went ahead to say that “This worries us a lot now because they believe they are the ones who suffered but are nowhere today. Those who didn’t do anything who don’t even have voters’ card are the ones in position, doing everything. What I am afraid for them is the rebellion of 15 million people.”
With President Buhari affirming that he would not appoint strangers, then it is safe to say the 43-man list submitted to the Senate are those the President knows on a first-name basis, to say the least.
Whatsoever relationship the president has with those that couldn’t make the second coming cannot be ascertained, some have argued that they didn’t perform enough and don’t deserve a second term in the ‘Next Level’ government.
But the questions some may not get answers to is whether proximity and not performance is the major criteria used in selecting this new team.
While we are it, some of those that were dropped include; former Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, who was former Chief Medical Director at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; his sports counterpart, Solomon Dalung, who was quoted to have said that “nobody can stop his reappointment”; Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh, and Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, who was a former Chief of Army Staff between 2008 and 2010, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) era.
Full list of Ministerial Nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari
Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia
Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa
Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom
Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra
Sharon Ipeazu – Anambra
Adamu Adamu – Bauchi
Maryam Katagum – Bauchi
Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa
George Akume – Benue
Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno
Godie Jerry Agba – Cross River
Festus Keyamo – Delta
Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi
Osagie Ehinare – Edo
Clement Agba – Edo
Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti
Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu
Ali Pantami – Gombe .
Emeka Nwajuba – IMO
Sulaiman Adamu – Jigawa
Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna
Hadi Sirika – Katsina
Abubakar Malami – Kebbi
Sabo Nanono – Kano
Maj Gen Bashir Saleh – Kano
Ramatu Tijani – Kogi
Lai Mohammed – Kwara
Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara
Olorunnibe Mamora – Lagos
Babatunde Fashola – Lagos
Subairu Dada – Niger
Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun
Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo
Rauf Aregbesola – Osun
Sunday Dare – Oyo
Paulen Tallen – Plateau
Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers
Mohammed Maigeri Dengaji – Sokoto
Saleh Momoh – Taraba
Abubakar D Aliyu – Yobe
Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara
Mohammed Mohammed- Kaduna
Mohammed Abdullahi- Nasarawa
Some of the newcomers are Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) and Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos), Sadiya Farouk (Zamfara). #MinistrialList
Now that we have the president’s men on board, it is expected that we have those that can deliver the Buhari’s message just the way he expected and it might just be the beginning of that ‘Next Level’ change.