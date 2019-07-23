Ministerial List: APC Spokesman thanks Buhari over Kwara nominees

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Ms. Gbemi Saraki, as ministers to represent Kwara State and the North Central geo-political zone in the soon-to-be constituted Federal Executive Council FEC.

While he declined Vanguard’s earlier request to appraise the full Ministerial list: of nominees, Mallam Issa-Onilu in a late Tuesday statement said, “for the national leadership of our great party, and most particularly leaders, members and the good people of Kwara State, the nomination of these two loyal and distinguished indigenes of the state, is a clear demonstration of the President’s unambiguous and implicit confidence and love for Kwara”.

“We are particularly excited that President Muhammadu Buhari took note of the overwhelming support that he and our great party received in the state during the last general elections, which resulted in our 100 percent victory across all levels.

“We reiterate our profound gratitude to the President for this great honour accorded our dear state, and further assure him that the two nominees would prove to be worthy representatives that would add value to the Next Level agenda of his administration.

“On behalf of our members and the good people of the state, we hereby pledge our unflinching loyalty and support to the President to enable him achieve his dream of making Nigeria a secure, peaceful and prosperous country that would rub shoulders among the league of respected nations”, he added.

Vanguard