Ministerial list: APC chieftains laud Buhari over choice of Lagos duo

Lagos – Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasaq and Mrs Risikat Adegeye, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of ministerial nominees from the state.

The chieftains who gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday said Buhari had acted well by picking the two ministerial nominees from the state.

NAN reports that Buhari had on Tuesday released the long-awaited list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening.

The Senate on Wednesday began the screening of the nominees.

Some of the notable names in the 43-man list include a former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen Godswill Akpabio.

Others are immediate past Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Sen Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers).

Also on the list are Spokesperson Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo (Delta) and a former Governor of Benue State, Mr George Akume.

Former Lagos Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora (Lagos) also made the list.

Rasaq described the nomination of Fashola and Mamora from Lagos as a welcome development.

He said the president had acted well by picking the duo from the state, as they were men of great pedigree and capacity.

The APC chieftain said it was heart-warming that Lagos was one of the few states with two nominees, saying the president had recognised the special position of the state with the number.

”It means two ministers will be working for the development of both the country and the state in the cabinet.

“This is a good thing for us, and we appreciate the president for this,” he said.

Rasaq said he had no doubt that the duo had the capacity to add value to governance.

While speaking on the list of commissioners sent by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening recently, Rasaq said the nominees had capacity and passion for governance.

He said the complaints in some quarters that most of the nominees were technocrats and not party men were not tenable, adding Sanwo-Olu had picked the right people.

”To be best of my knowledge, most of the nominees are people of great capacity who would add value to governance in the state.

”The governor has picked his men, we should leave unnecessary issues and support the government to succeed, ” he said.

Also speaking, another APC stalwart and a former lawmaker in the state, Mrs Risikat Adegeye described the choice of Fashola and Mamora as commendable.

She said both had rendered service to the state as former governor and former Speaker respectively, and would make the state proud.

Adegeye, who was the APC candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency in the last elections, commended Buhari for choosing two duo from the state.

She said that the gesture reflected the confidence he had in the state and his people.

”We thank the president for choosing Fashola and Mamora, these are no doubt, two great men from the state.

”Fashola, as a former governor, did very well for the people, just as Mamora did well as a former Speaker.

”I believe these people will add value to governance at the highest level, I congratulate them in anticipation of their confirmation and I wish them all the best,” he said.

She called on Nigerians to give the necessary support to the administration of Buhari to enable him deliver the goods.(NAN)

Vanguard