Minister-nominee: Party chieftains attack APC Chairman in Enugu over Onyeama

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—SOME notable chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State have attacked the party’s chairman in the state, Chief Ben Nwoye, for faulting the inclusion of the immediate past Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in President Buhari’s list of minister-nominees.

The party chieftains described Nwoye’s position as “a slight on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

One of them, Mrs. Ada Ogbu, the Enugu East senatorial candidate of the party in the general elections, said Nwoye is “a confused person that has no other agenda than to destabilise the party in the state through his actions and words.”

According to Ogbu, Nwoye has never hidden his intentions to work against the interest of the party and would go to any length to attack those who would resist him.

She said: “Party members neither trusted nor had ever taken him seriously due to his penchant to use the party to make money.

“Nwoye knows that his days are numbered because the party has not been doing well under him. He is a mole planted by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in APC and he attends PDP public functions.”

She said Onyeama had insisted that APC in Enugu must be administered in a transparent manner and “that is why Nwoye is fighting him.”

Ogbu added that the re-appointment of Onyeama was well deserved, as the country is poised to benefit more from the international connections of the former minister.

In his reaction, Mr. Ogbogu Asogwa, said members of the party in the state received the news of the nomination of Onyema with joy.

He said the position of Nwoye was personal and did not in any way represent the position of members of the party in the state. He said Onyeama’s reappointment was a vote of confidence on the landmark successes recorded during his time in office.

His words: “Who are we to question the nomination of the President? We know how the image of the country has improved within the last four years.”

Also, a governorship aspirant of the party in the general elections, Mr. Ben Eche, described the nomination of Onyeama as a reward for handwork.

Eche said the minister-nominee was one of the three persons in the South-East that campaigned for the re-election of Buhari.

According to him, “we know where the country and our image was among the comity of nations before Onyeama was appointed in 2015 and we know what it is today.

“Onyeama used his international connections and experience to change the narrative and rating of the country.”

