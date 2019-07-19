Mercy Aigbe slams those attributing her financial success to men

The caption of a new picture showing Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe on a foreign trip sees her slamming her critics. According to her, nobody is bothered now that she’s hustling, but same people will be quick to attribute her success to a governor.

Recalling how “naysayers” claimed a governor is responsible for her financial success, the actress stated that they are all an attempt to undermine her hard work. She concluded by attaching a prayer of “working for nothing” for her enemies.

Mercy wrote: ‘I am hustling now oh!!! They are not seeing me!.., when I post my estate, they will open their yeye mouths to say ‘one governor’ abi ‘one president’ bought me my mansion, my cars, my estate etc trying to belittle my hard work!…. my prayer point is, Father every evil, useless mouth that will want to rubbish your blessings in my life, may Holy Ghost fire strike them and may they continue to toil without nothing to show for it in Jesus Name!…… If this prayer is for you, may it locate you sharply.”

