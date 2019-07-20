Men love “covered food” not naked one — Opeyemi Ademeso

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Sexy and suave budding Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Ademeso has taken a swipe at slay queens who paste their naked bodies all over the Internet to prove to the world that they are sexy and the only way they could drive it home is to be unclad or show too much of their vital regions.

“You can be well dressed and still be sexually alluring,” she said in an interview with Potpourri, while reacting to a question on what being sexy means to her

“I feel being sexy is a way of expressing one’s inner and outer beauty which is natural anyway but at the same time a woman can be decently sexy. Most people tend to believe that to be sexy you have to go almost naked or reveal vital parts of your body to get noticed but it’s a no for me, it doesn’t have to be that deep before you can turn men on. You can be well dressed and still be sexually alluring. Women should flaunt their endowment in a modest way with confidence then get treated with respect because men love ‘covered food’ not naked one that has been exposed to the sun,” she added.

She describes herself as a confident woman when it comes to handling randy and stubborn men who wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

“Well, I believe at this age no man can get down with me without my consent. But it’s funny how most of these men come your way to entice you with luxuries and opportunities just to get down with you but trust me I know how to deal with them. ‘Na only God fit help person because if you don’t know what you want and you don’t have the spirit of being contented then one might fall for all these cheap lies clothed in luxuries,” she quipped.

Opeyemi Ademeso, born Opeyemi Ademola and known in the industry as ‘Slay Queen’ is a mass communications graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University. She has produced one movie, titled ‘Slay Queen’ featuring fantastic actors like Fathia Balogun, King Patto, Tokunbo Awoga, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, and other delectable actors. She’s presently working on another movie titled ‘Silent Killer,’ a true life story.

Vanguard