MeCure SmartBuy Mobile App healthcare hits 34,000

By Chioma Obinna

In less than 3 months after going live, MeCure SmartBuy – a complete healthcare mobile app that offers free teleconsultation with doctors along with home delivery of medicines and healthcare products anywhere in Lagos, has hit more than 34,000 registrations.

The app which is available on both Android and iOS smartphones is designed to offehealthcare to Nigerians.

Launched in March, the SmartBuy offers teleconsultations with its panel of doctors completely free of cost.

Speaking, the Chief Medical Officer of the company, Dr. Adekunle Megbuwawon, said their vision was to provide access to primary healthcare services in the most affordable and convenient way possible.

“Traditionally, access to top quality doctors has been the very first problem for all of us. We are resolving this by removing barriers using technology. If you are sick today, just download the app and book a teleconsultation with our panel of qualified doctors. They will give you a call, assess your health condition and advise on the way forward. In case a physical examination is needed, they will refer you to a qualified doctor closest to you. For simple ailments that can be treated with over-the-counter medication, consumers can get it home delivered within 2-3 hours anywhere in Lagos.”

With 1000+ teleconsultations booked and 1200+ medicine orders already placed by users on the platform, the traction it has gathered is very interesting indeed.

On his part, elated Chief Technology Officer at MeCure SmartBuy, Adil Shaikh noted that they never expect the kind of interest they have received so far.

“It is quite overwhelming considering the fact that we have not spent a Naira yet on marketing the product. All credit goes to the doctors, in-house pharmacists and delivery agents who are working very hard to ensure quality consultation is provided and the required medicines are delivered within the shortest possible timeframe to our customers.”

Shaikh explained that apart from the free doctor teleconsultation, the app also offers heavy discounts on almost all medicines and even daily essential healthcare products. Also, users receive incentives for making purchases on the app in the form of Naira credits which they can use for utility services such as mobile recharges, electricity bill payments and the host of other services. The app is easily available through our website www.mecuresmartbuy.com and users can also download “MeCure SmartBuy” from the Android and iOS stores on their phones.