Measles claim lives of 100 children in Kaduna community

Ben Agande, Kaduna

A measles outbreak in Wusar, a community in Igani local government area of Kaduna state has claimed the lives of 100 children.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani who disclosed this on Tuesday called on the Senate to declare the area a national emergency zone.

He said the outbreak of measles in the area poses an existing threat to not only the area and the state but to the country.

Also read:

The senator called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilize to the Wusar for on – the – spot assessment with a view to providing relief materials and other necessary support to mitigate the pains.

He also prayed that NCDC to set up an office in Kaduna State for rapid response.

Vanguard