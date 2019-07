Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after brain surgery following fight

Maxim Dadashev was left in a medically induced coma after suffering a subdural haematoma in a 140-pound world title eliminator against Puerto Rican Subriel Matias at MGM National Harbor in suburban Washington.

Dadashev – nicknamed Mad Max – took repeated violent blows to the head before his trainer Buddy McGirt halted the bout following the 11th round.

