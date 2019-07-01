Marginalisation of Ibo since ’70 deliberate — Anglican Communion

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Diocese of Niger West, Anglican Communion, has accused All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of President Mohammadu Buhari of deliberately marginalising the Igbo, claiming the government is doing everything possible to make Ndigbo more vulnerable and irrelevant than ever in the affairs of the country.

The Church also alleged that the prescription of the non-violent Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and branding it as a terrorist group is one of the ways the Federal Government uses to silence the Ndigbo, while promoting the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN.

According to the Diocese of Niger West, in the face of arrogance of MACBAN, “Igbo are never and can never be cowards, who easily bow to obnoxious threats, bigotry and intimidation,” asking the Buhari-led government to call MACBAN leadership to order or be ready to accept the responsibility of the consequences of their action.

The position of the church was contained in a presidential address delivered by Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe, during the 3rd Session of the 3rd Synod of the Diocese holding at Emmanuel Church Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, “obviously, since after the Biafra/Nigerian Civil War, Igbo are regarded by the core Northern Nigeria, in alliance with some western part of Nigeria influences, as the conquered slaves that must be exterminated on earth.

“For the Fulani Islamic extremists, Igbo would either bow to Islam or be marked as ‘useless infidels,’ the big headache of the Nigerian Islamisation project of the Fulani herdsmen.

“What was the reason for prescribing the non-violent Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and branding it a terrorist group, while as alleged, the Federal Government and the violent Miyetti Allah group went into roundtable negotiations to be paid $100 to $160 billion?

“Let the Federal Government tell us when Nigeria became the Federal Republic of the Fulani of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“They should equally tell us if Muhammadu Buhari has ceased the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to become that of the Fulani herdsmen and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to educate the Fulani herdsmen, MACBAN and their allies that Nigeria belongs to all of us and no tribe or group should threaten the corporate existence of other tribes or ethnic groups.”