Many headaches of producing movies in Nigeria – Olori Funmilayo Adedeji

By JULIET EBIRIM

Every job comes with its challenges. While some challenges can be so damning, others aren’t so, but still are great nuisances in getting the job done. When it comes to movie production there are loads and loads of drawbacks but Canada-based Nigerian producer and actress, Olori Funmilayo Adedeji would rather talk about the little headaches that tend to stall production, giving rise to poor quality .

In an interview with Potpourri the mother of six decried the structure in the industry, the sloppiness of schedules and other things

“.In the Nigerian movie industry, practitioners are very hardworking and determined. But I would like to see better structure and solid pre-production plans. I see movie stories change onset. Props are not completely ready before camera rolls. Many things are altered onset and I believe those could have been done during production meetings,” she said.

If I could, I would fix the structure, starting from paying everyone to delivering their best performances; allow for lunch/dinner break unless someone chooses not to go. Have a cook readily available to refuel cast and crew (this will reduce grumpiness). Time management is crucial so that cast can schedule themselves better to leave and get ready for their next job and more,” she added when asked how to fix the problems she highlighted.

Olori Funmilayo Adedeji is the CEO of Olori Theatre Entertainment & Productions. An entrepreneur, educator and philanthropist. The Canada-based producer and actress is known for June 12, Supposition, Mrs. Love, Iya Alakara, Doctor Williams, Fareedah and Ojo Ijofi among others. She also featured in stage performances like The Good and Faithful Servant by Maria Crooks (as Juanita the faithful servant), Your Gifts (as director/lead actor). She was also the costumier for Swamp Dwellers by Wole Soyinka and King Lear by Williams Shakespeare to name a few. She screened her latest movie “JUNE 12” in Calgary on February 24, 2019 and Toronto on March 16, 2019.

The mother of six volunteers despite her large family and busy schedules to serve her community in many capacities from the Treasurer at Yoruba Foundation Calgary (YFC) to the Director of Socials at Nigerian Canadian Association of Calgary (NCAC) and one of the organizers for Black History Month, Calgary.