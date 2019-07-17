Managers can now receive yellow, red card in 2019/20 Premier League season

When the new Premier League season gets underway on the 9th of August, fans will see some changes introduced to alter the way the game is played in England. One of such changes is the introduction of both yellow and red cards for managers and team officials.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has updated the Laws of the Game, and some of these laws have already started taking effect.

Managers and coaches will have to be on their best behaviour and set a good example as they can now be shown yellow and red cards for misconduct.

Any team official deemed guilty of an offence can be cautioned or sent off.

And if the offender cannot be identified, the card will be shown to the senior coach in the technical area, usually the manager or head coach, as the person responsible for the other team officials.

An experiment with this approach has been successful and revealed benefits at all levels, including for young referees dealing with difficult adult coaches.

