Man, wife, 5 children die of generator fumes in Rivers

PORT HARCOURT— Neighbours to a family of seven killed by generator fumes in Elele community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, wept uncontrollably as they beheld their bodies lying lifeless in their apartment.

It was gathered that the victims—father, mother and their five children— were reportedly not seen yesterday morning by their neighbours, who became apprehensive as they didn’t tell anybody they were going out or travelling.

One of the neighbours, who gave her name simply as Amaechi, said they forced open the main door to their one bedroom apartment after they observed that the man’s car was parked out.

She said what they saw was shocking, as the bodies of the entire family members were lying there lifeless.

“The painful incident has thrown this estate, popular as Too Much Money Elele Town, into mourning,” Amaechi added.

Amaechi noted that the Police have picked the remains of the deceased and deposited same in a mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officers of the Rivers State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni, described the incident as pathetic.

Omoni said: “We are aware of the development and it is sad. Family of seven: father, mother and five children, were discovered dead this morning (yesterday).

“They were suffocated to death by fumes from an electric power generator. We have commenced investigation into the deaths.”

Vanguard