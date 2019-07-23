Man slumps, dies, as C’River govt flattens land for airport project

By Ike Uchechukwu

OKAMBI—A native of Okambi community in Obudu Local Government Area, Cross River State, Mr. Raphael Ushie, collapsed and breathed his last after the state government bulldozed his palm trees’ estate in Okambi, his labour of many years for its proposed international passenger and cargo airport, which spreads across four communities in Obudu Area.

Several residents of Okambi, Igwo, Atiekpe and Ikwormikwu communities, including widows, affected by the destruction of economic trees and farmlands, have cried out that government officials were intimidating, attacking and destroying their property with armed men and hired thugs for opposing takeover of their lands for the project.

The people, who spoke on the platform of Atiekpe, Ikwormikwu, Okambi and Igwo Solidarity Group, contended that the owners of the 9.5 square kilometres land being appropriated were not consulted by government, and urged Governor Ben Ayade to halt the project.

However, Mr. Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Ben Ayade, debunked the allegation that the state government hijacked the land, saying enumeration was ongoing and due process was being followed to make sure that the real owners of the land were reached and the proper thing done.

He also assured that government would address the people’s grievances, clarifying that the dimension of the project was not 9.5 square kilometres, but 5 by 3 kilometres.

…death, tension, suffering

However, the manner the project is currently being executed has heightened anxiety with the communities complaining that the dimension of land appropriated by the state government was bigger than the communities.

Okambi community, in a letter by Ushaka Akumaye and 10 others to the Paramount Ruler of Obudu, HRM Uti Joseph Davis Agba, dated June 12, said: “One of our sons, Mr. Raphael Ushie, saw how his palm trees were being destroyed, came back home, slumped and died later at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

“In the last two months, it has been tears, sorrows, pains and agony; it has been insults and abuse of all fundamental human rights, and our people are being wiped out of existence gradually.”

Stopover by govt officials

“We have gone through anguish, psychological, mental and physical torture. In March, the government of Cross River State sent a delegation of two officials to our community to start meeting with us and commence initial discussion for a major project mainly on our land, including some portions of land in Atiekpe, Ikwormikwu and Igwo.

“First wrong step the delegation took was meet with some chiefs and selected persons overnight and took two bulldozers into the community. When the bulldozers headed towards our farmlands, the community at large raised alarm.

“The delegation then prevailed on the chiefs to call the entire Ikwormikwu, Okambi communities to the playground for discussion.

“After the playground discussion, the state government delegation delivered N3 million to the community of Okambi and Ikwormikwu. Even when the communities rejected the offer, the Special Adviser to the Governor insisted that the money was not compensation money as suspected, but just ‘kola’ from His Excellency.

“They collected the money, gave the delegation 10 persons each to go with them into the bush and mark out a place for the canopy to stand to welcome a team from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

“The communities also demanded a formal correspondence from the state government on the request for land and the project involved.

…drama begins

“That was the end of the decent behaviour and the last we saw of the state government delegation. As the 20 people from the communities went to the bush, what played out was beyond our comprehension.

“Right away, the bulldozers were increased the next day from two to seven and started extensive bulldozing of the farmlands without any formal survey. The Okambi delegation of 10 reported the mass bulldozing back to the community.

“From that point, we have faced intimidation, divide-and-rule, blackmail, arrests and detention as well as threat to life of some persons.”

Our nightmares—Widows

A widow, Mrs Grace Ibiam, who spoke to NDV, lamented that suspected thugs attacked her house in Okambi and vandalised part of it because she dared to voice out against the proposed project, destruction of her crops and appropriation of her farm as well.

Her words: ”I was sleeping that fateful night, when I heard some strange movement in my compound. Only one of my children was with me that night; the one that just gave birth.

“The people started breaking the windows and glasses, and tried to gain access into my house. If not for the iron doors and window protectors, by now the story might be different.

“They are using thugs and armed men to terrorise us because we said we do not want airport. They have destroyed my farm and crops. I mainly plant rice, cocoa, groundnut and other things and I do this every year.

“Since I lost my husband, I am like a father and mother at the same time. I now beg for food, even cassava, as the ones in my farm have been destroyed because of airport.”

Another 60-year-old widow and retired teacher in Okambi, Mrs. Imelda Izama, who thugs also destroyed her palm estate, said: “I regret voting for Ayade for the second time, as it seems we have voted ourselves into hellfire with the kind of treatment we are now getting.

“I am over 60 years. I retired as a teacher and I have lost my husband. I have eight children some are grown and married, but the ones with me, I have to train.

“They destroyed my palm estate, which was my mainstay. I have no other means to survive with my children. The authorities should please take the project to somewhere else because if they take all the land, where do they expect me to farm? I cannot start planting new ones now. I feel pained in my soul.”

Findings by communities— Prof. David Ugbal

Chair of the Solidarity Group, Professor David Ugbal, stated that “the project, from our findings, is shrouded in secrecy and will not benefit the people in any way. After a survey of the village, it is not even up to half of what was proposed in the preferred site, according to a letter that emanated from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor (Technical), Eric Williams Akpo.

“The letter entitled: The Proposed Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport, OIA, to be sited in Atiekpe, Okambi, Ikwomikwu villages, was released few weeks after we protested that there was no government imprint on the project and the letter was also signed by a Special Adviser at the time when the governor had dissolved his executive.

“Government of Cross River State perpetrated a lot of irregularities, as the people in the four communities are in the dark over what is going on. We were only told that N1.5 million was given as ‘kola nut’ money.

“Some of our chiefs have been cajoled into secret meetings, with promises of building houses for them and gift of luxury vehicles. They backdated so many documents even when the governor had dissolved his cabinet from top to bottom just to make the project look genuine.

“Most of the publications they did were all backdated. After some time, some of the chiefs, village and clan heads went for a meeting, which was held behind closed doors with some government representatives.

“We never heard anything about what they negotiated on our behalf. But there are now factions in the village, which is what they, initiators of the project, want.”

Due process not followed—Monarch

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area, HRM Uti Agba, expressed shock over the development, saying govern-ment should quickly re-examine the plan on the proposed airport before going further.

“Cross River State Government must, as a matter of urgency, revisit the proposed project plan with a view to addressing all the issues at hand and the grievances of the people. The will of the people is paramount and no one can impose something against their wish.

“I am calling on the government and all involved to review the process and approach and make sure that all parties involved are duly consulted and everyone carried along. I am aware that money changed hands and many of the people who do not even own lands were given money. Some of them (chiefs), who went for a meeting with government refused to pass information to their people.

“Due process must be followed; the government should revisit its plan on the proposed project, resolve the issue and matters arising before continuing the project.”

Dialogue ongoing— C’River govt

Contacted, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr. Christian Ita, said: ”We know that many people also want the project. The dimension is actually 5 by 3 kilometres and not 9 .5sq kilometres because the former was referring to the preferred site. We are carrying out enumeration and the proper thing is being done.

“We are also still consulting. No one who owns land in the affected areas will be left behind; everyone will be carried along and our enumerators are on ground. For those claiming that it is not a government project, NIMET has already written to the state government and acknowledged that we are on track.

“The governor means well for the people of the state and that is why the project was proposed. We will surely follow due process and make sure that the people are well compensated.”

Vanguard