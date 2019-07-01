Man prays court to order ex-wife to return ”groom’s gifts”

A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Muhammad, on Monday prayed a Sharia Court ll in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to order his ex-wife to return the suitcases containing all the groom’s presents he gave her before they married.

Muhammad, who resides at Refinery quarters, Kaduna, through his counsel Mr Shuaibu Lawal, said” taking into consideration that the marriage between my client and the defendant lasted for only two months, we are therefore demanding for the return of the gifts he gave her before their marriage,” he stated.

Lawal added that the defendant also took away some property of his client after their marriage was dissolved by the court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court on May 23, dissolved the marriage after the complainant issued two pronouncements of divorce to the defendant.

In her defence, Nusubi Haliru, who resides in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna, through her counsel Ay Ahmad, urged the court to instruct the petitioner to list all the items he provided with their costs.

“We want to know if the items were given in as a gift, dowry or loan”, he stated.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Al-misry, after listening to both parties adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

Al-misry also ordered the petitioner to list all the items he wants the court to recover. (NAN)