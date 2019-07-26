Man mercilessly beats policewoman who came to arrest him

A 49-year-old man, Ogunkeye Oyewole, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting a female police sergeant.

Oyewole, a resident of Alakuko, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of breach of peace and assault.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the defendant committed the offences on July 18 at Ajegunle, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by assaulting Sgt. Blessing Familokun while she was performing her lawful duty.

“The defendant’s wife went to the station to report him for beating her mercilessly.

“When the policewoman followed the complainant to her house to invite the defendant, he beat her up,” the prosecutor said.

Ogu said that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 174 provides for three years’ imprisonment for assault.

Magistrate Mr J.A. Adegun granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety, who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)