‘Malaysia authorities butchered my husband in guise of autopsy’

By Michael Eboh

Wife of the Nigerian student slain in Malaysia, Mrs. Blessing Ewansiha, yesterday, accused Malaysian authorities of butchering her husband, Mr. Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, in the guise of conducting an autopsy.

In a statement by the family of the deceased in Abuja, Blessing Ewansiha said no member of the family was consulted, neither was any Nigerian present before the autopsy was conducted.

She said: “After my husband’s death, he was taken to hospital where they carried out an autopsy. They butchered him, and both sides of his neck were cut down to his chest and lower abdomen. They tore the upper and lower arms of his body without our consent.

“No Nigerian, no family member was there; they do not have any right to do that. It is suspicious and that is why we want to perform a fresh autopsy on him.”

She argued that the narrative put up by the Malaysian Immigration Services showed a concerted effort to conceal what really transpired and a grand effort to hide their role in the proximate cause of his death.

Quoting the Malaysia Immigration’s Director-General, Datuk Khairul Daud, she said: “An officer on duty at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot was alerted at around 12.05a.m. on July 9, by other detainees of Thomas’ seizure during his sleep.

“It was then followed by immediate medical treatment by a special treatment unit on duty, as well as further assistance from an ambulance that arrived at 12.30a.m., before he was verified as dead.”

Ewansiha insisted that her husband was murdered in the custody of the Malaysian Immigration authorities.

Mr. Thomas Ewansiha, who was pursuing a PhD in Management at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, was arrested on July 4, at Desa Aman Puri area of Damansara and died five days later.

He was said to be in possession of a valid student visa at the time of his arrest.

The deceased, the wife claimed, was not new in Malaysia as he was said to have studied for a degree and masters degree programmes in the country.

Vanguard