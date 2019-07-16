Making meaningful impact with music my focus — Nappy

By Rotimi Agbana

Unlike some new generation Nigerian musicians who are all about making commercial music, Naptown Records rapper, singer, song writer and music producer, Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo, a.k.a Nappy, is out to make positive impact with his music.

Speaking with E-Daily on his music’s focus, the ‘She didn’t know’ singer said; “There are people who come to the world, live about seventy to eighty years and die without making any meaningful impact, and there are those who lived just fifteen to twenty years and their names would forever be remembered. So I want to leave an impact. It’s really not about money. Music has given me a voice with which I can be influential and guide the youths that are looking up to me. I want to have such an influence that the youths can see me as an example; I want them to see that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve even at a young age.”

He added; “The kind of songs people listen to has influenced the kind of music people make nowadays but I always try to preach something in all my songs. I’m not keen on making music for commercial purpose; I want to be influential instead. I want my songs to be ones which a family can listen to, that’s why I’m very conscious of my lyrics and the kind of music I make”, he said.

He dismissed fears that because of his focus, he may find it difficult to penetrate the music scene. “I think the more I churn out good music and people get influenced positively; they will get to like me too. I’m not going to start doing the regular vibe in order to make money because that’s the basic reason those songs are made. It would be hard to get convinced, to dissuade from your stand so long as you know what you are doing. If your music is good, people will listen to you. I travel a lot and I know people like good music”, he noted.

Speaking further, he hinted that following his dream to become an international artiste, he intends to do more international collaborations than ever.

“I’ll be doing more of international collaborations. I want to be an international artiste. I’m a Nigerian and so wherever I am or whatever I’m doing, I know I’m doing it for Nigeria. My fans will hear from me wherever I am no matter who I’m doing music with because I’ll make sure it gets to them”, he concluded.