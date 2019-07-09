….Urges on positive impacts on communities of primary assignment

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged corps members serving in the state to give good accounts of their various homes as their attitude to the national scheme would reflect where they came from during the service year.

Makinde made the statement in his speech to the 2019 Batch B (Stream 1) at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp, Ogbakuta, in Iseyin.

The governor urged corps members to use the opportunity of serving the nation to make landmark impacts in their various places of primary assignment.

Makinde who was represented by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs Olubisi Jejelaye, urged corps members to embark on laudable projects that will attract the attention of State and local government and in turn, make them proud of their efforts.

“The essence of this scheme, as known to all is to impact on the society where you were posted with your ingenuity and academic achievements, but mainly for national integration.”

“As you would be expected to achieve uncommon feats here, your colleagues from this area are also in communities you came from, doing positive things to develop the land.”

“See Oyo State as a State for all. Our people are always enthusiastic to receive you to their midst and if you ask, many of your predecessors have found job and investment opportunities here because they impacted well in the communities they served.”

The State Coordinator, NYSC, Ambekemo Eniola urged corps members to allow the training received at the orientation camp make a good difference in their lives while warning them to avoid night travelling.

