Mahrez: Super Eagles‘ll top African football soon

Algeria star, Riyad Mahrez, has said the Super Eagles will be up there with Africa’s best in two years if the core of the team is kept together.

Nigeria’s players celebrate their third goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 6, 2019. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Mahrez, speaking with SportingLife, called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other football stakeholders, to continue to support the team.

The Manchester City winger struck a heartbreaking 94th-minute goal, as his country beat the Eagles 2-1 in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But Mahrez believes he saw potential in Gernot Rohr’s men, that can see them go on to become one of the best.

“In my mind, I was just thinking to score.

“It was a very good free-kick for me as a left-footer. I think we deserve to win and we are very happy.

“Nigeria team is very good and very strong too. They will be better in the next two years or so if they are given more chance. They will be up there again,” Mahrez said.

 

