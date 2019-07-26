Lush Hair NASHCO partner, organizes Lagos braiding competition

By Nkeiru Nnorom

Lush Hair, Nigerian premium hair extension brand in partnership with Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists, NASHCO, Lagos chapter, has organized hair braiding competition amongst stylists from across the twenty Local Governments Areas in Lagos.

The hair stylist contest was a braids competition amongst 20 teams from across the local governments in Lagos State with each team comprising of a model, stylist and an assistant who slugged it out to in order to emerge as the winners of the monetary reward offered by the Lush brand.

Out of the twenty teams that contested, Model Olamide Osoba from Orile Agege LGA, came first and won for the team N150,000.00, Model Oyeloro Sidikat and team from Kosofe LGA received N100,000.00 as the first runner up, while Model Roseline Ogunyemi from Etiosa LGA in the second runners up position, alongside her team went home with N50,000,00.

According to Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, who represented the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, “It is such a great pleasure collaborating with one of the most credible hairdressing regulatory associations in the country-NASHCO – in organizing such an exciting, yet cerebral hair stylists competition which captured all the local government areas in Lagos State”.

“We are happy that all the association members found this engagement activity very worthwhile as we believe this will not only help to stimulate creative thinking amongst them, but equally encourage everyone to realize that there are so much more beautiful hair styles, both cultural and contemporary, which can be achieved with Lush Hair other than the regular braids strands alone.”

Dr. Elizabeth Osinsanya, Founder, Elegant Twins School of Cosmetology and Clinic, commended Lush Hair for organizing the stylist competition, saying: “when corporate organizations like this collaborate with us to move the association forward, it shows that the sky can only be our stepping stone.”

