By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC,yesterday, elevated 38 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, disclosed that the new SANs emerged from a total of 117 legal practitioners that applied for the rank.

She revealed that 80 applicants were shortlisted, out of which 38 were selected at the 138th plenary session the LPPC held on Thursday.

Among the new SANs are the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata and Lagos based human rights activist, Mr. Ebun-olu Adegboruwa.

Others are wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana and Ama Etuwewe and Oladipo Olasope.

Others are Leslie Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe, Andrew Hutton, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alhponsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, Echezona Etiaba, Godwin Omoaka.

Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aihkunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi.

While four women applied, only two made the list.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Mrs. Mustapha further disclosed that swearing-in ceremony of the new SANs will take place during the 2019/2020 New Legal Year of the Supreme Court scheduled for September.