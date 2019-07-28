Living in fear in a country kills the economy – Gov. Abiodun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, weekend, said that when citizens begin to live in fear in their country or state, it will have adverse effect on the economy of the country.

The Governor also said that there was the need to provide adequate security at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which he said is the busiest highway in the country and very important to the economy of the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the Presidential Policy Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Abiodun said, “The minute people begin to leave in fear, the minute people begin to have that foreboding fear that something may happen their way, it would kill the economy of the state and the country.

Details later:

Vanguard