List of ministers, big disappointment, uninspiring — Onitiri

By Onozure Dania

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has described the list of the new ministers presented to the National Assembly for confirmation as a big disappointment and uninspiring to the country.

“It is a big minus to the fight against corruption,” he noted.

In a statement, yesterday, Onitiri said: “The retention of the present service chiefs despite their huge failure to provide security of lives and property of citizens is beyond comprehension.

“Above all, the list of new ministerial nominees is very disappointing and uninspiring and a disservice to the Nigerian nation and friends of the nation.

“Nigerians expect the President to pick from resourceful pool of able youths, women, and educated elite of over 200million people. Some of the nominees have cases of corruption hanging on them and some have performed woefully in their respective previous positions.

“Nigerians are not in the least impressed with the list. This is not a plus to this government’s fight against corruption. Our youths are disappointed, our women and our academia are not impressed.”

Vanguard