Linkage Assurance promises prompt settlement of claims

By Rosemary Onuoha

Linkage Assurance Plc has assured its broker partners and potential customers of the company’s commitment to prompt settlement of claims, customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery.

The company gave the assurance to the Abuja Area Council of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, during its members evening held in Abuja.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Daniel Braie who led top management of the company to the event said the members evening hosting is part of the underwriter’s nationwide fraternization tour to its broker partners.

He said that the company plans to go round the area committees in all the geopolitical zones where NCRIB is established, having started off with the Lagos National body before now.

Braie in his remark thanked the insurance brokers for their partnership and support to the company, stating that their contribution has enabled the company attained its current level of growth.

The Linkage Assurance CEO noted that the company which paid out in excess of N2.71 billion on claims in 2018 has continued to meet customers’ expectations, despite the challenging business environment.

On the capacity of the firm to meet its obligations, Braie noted that the company which commenced operation 28-years ago currently operates with a shareholders fund of N18 billion, with N5 billion solvency capital, “Our solvency ratio of 273 percent is one of the highest in the insurance industry, Braie noted.

According to him, the company has restructured its human capital for better service delivery. “We have done some re-organisation internally to serve you better, so, what you can expect from Linkage Assurance is promptness, fairness and satisfaction,” he said.

“We have brought in quality additional human capital to ensure that we deliver on our promise to you, having increased our capacity to do more volume business as evidenced by the increase in our reinsurance treaty capacity across all classes of insurance,” Braie stated.