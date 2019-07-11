LAGOS—A move by a contractor to demolish and rebuild the popular Gorodom Market, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island in Lagos State has been halted by the Lagos Island Local Government Area.

The contractor, according to the traders, in several letters to them, had claimed to have the council’s backing to demolish and rebuild the market, a situation which had thrown the traders into confusion.

However, the council during a protest led by a human rights group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, HURMA, and traders against the contractor’s move to commence the demolition of the market, said it has not awarded the development of the market to any contractor and that there was no plan to demolish the market for now.

The Lagos Island council chairman, Mr. Olutoyose Olushi assured traders at the popular Gorodom Market, Oke-Arin, that it was not embarking on any form of demolition or redevelopment of stores and shops in the market.

Addressing the traders on the council’s position, Mr. Yusuf Olayigbade, Chief of Staff to Mr. Olushi urged the traders to continue with their business as the government has no plan to demolish and rebuild the market now.

Yussuf who is also the council’s Officer-In-Charge of Works and Housing said: “I am directed by the chairman to address the traders in Mogbonjubola plaza, Gorodomu.

“Mogbonjubola plaza was given to the contractor in 2004 and the contract was for 20 years. The contractor now came down to the local government that he wanted to renew it, we asked him on what basis? We need to hear from the traders.

“It was in view of that, that the chairman directed me here, that I should alert all the traders that they should all remain in their shops, that’s the position of the council for now.

“As at is now, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State is assuring the traders that it has no deal with any contractor or developer to demolish and rebuild any structure in the market.”

Speaking on the development, HURMA’s Executive Director, Comrade Buna said: “The traders were threatened by a contractor, who claimed that he was given approval by the council, to demolish and reconstruct that market, based on that we petitioned the council on his position/claim.”

