Lekki Wives producer, Blessing Egbe returns, with The Ten Virgins

There is excitement across Nigeria for fans of Blessing Egbe, ex- model, screen writer, film producer and director as her new film The Ten Virgins warms up for screening nationwide.

The release of The Ten Virgins starts with a world premiere at the Silverbird Galleria, yesterday, with screenings at cinemas across Nigeria beginning August 2, 2019.

Recall that about a year ago, Egbe known for her successes with films about women notably Lekki wives, The Women, This thing called marriage, One Room, Two brides and a baby etc had called for an audition where over 1,000 artistes gathered, out of which she assembled cast and crew of over 400 to deliver what many who have seen snippets consider as one of her very best films ever.

According to a release from B Concept Network Productions, the film and TV production company “Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince, must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

“The story is an African adaptation of the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.

The Ten Virgins, which was shot by highly rated professionals also stars mostly talented new artistes including Honey Adum, Bukky Okorodus, Leelee Byoma.

Others who featured are Damilare Kuku, Chidera Makata, Tumbosun Aiyedehin, Chinonso Young, Blessed Effiong, Oge Aniegboka and a host of others.

