Leave Obaseki alone, Oyegun begs Oshiomhole

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, on Sunday, asked the incumbent Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to allow the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to govern his state, noting that he did not interfere in his governance when he (Oshiomhole), was the governor of the state.

Disclosing this through his public affairs adviser, Ray Murphy, Mr Oyegun advised Oshiomhole to desist from interfering in the administration of Obaseki.

His words, “I appeal to him (Oshiomhole) to stop disgracing the governing party APC and Edo state.

“He should give the governor a breathing space to concentrate in doing the job of serving the people of Edo.

“I wonder how he could easily forget that I never interfered or bothered about how he ran the government as the then governor of Edo, all the while I occupied the position of the party’s national chairman.

“I am yet to come to terms with why it has become difficult for Oshiomhole to realise that Obaseki is the only APC governor in the entire south-south.

“And he should be allowed to concentrate on giving the people of Edo the dividends of democracy.”

Vanguard