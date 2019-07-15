‘Leave Justice Ijorhor out of your woes’ – Group tells A’Ibom APC

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has flayed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State for “blaming Justice Jennifer Ijohor for its woes at the election tribunal.”

The group, while reacting to calls by APC demanding the removal of Justice Ijohor from the election petitions tribunal, says the APC should direct her frustrations and inability to defend her petitions at her lawyers and witnesses and not members of the tribunal.

Addressing journalists in Uyo on Sunday, Acting Secretary of AILM, Barr. Solomon Abasiekong, said the APC has failed to defend its petitions convincingly at the tribunal, hence her resort to blackmailing the tribunal.

He said, “Let everyone note that the attempt by APC to blackmail members of the tribunal, particularly Justice Ijohor, is the last resort for the party. By now, the APC knows it has no case; however, leaders of the party are looking for what to hold on to.”

“We advise them to desist from their current deceitful attempt to whip unnecessary sentiments against the election petitions tribunal by blaming Justice Jennifer Ijohor for its woes at the election tribunal.”

Abasiekong alleged that the leadership of APC in the State was making frantic attempts to accuse members of the tribunal of compromise, with the intent to have some of them replaced.

The group claimed it has received reliable intelligence that stalwarts of the APC are working frantically towards relocating the tribunal to Abuja.

“We are aware of the antics of the APC, part of it is to accuse the tribunal of working for the PDP and using that to campaign for the relocation of the tribunal from the State. We have it on good authority that some leaders of the APC are working tirelessly in Abuja to have the tribunal relocated from Uyo.”

“Every reasonable person who has followed proceedings of the tribunal will quickly corroborate that there has not been any crises or security challenge to warrant any person or group to call for the relocation of the tribunal.”

The group called on the President of the Court of Appeal to ignore the purported attempt by Akwa Ibom APC to have the tribunal relocated from Uyo.